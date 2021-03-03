Menu

WalletHub: Nevada 8th worst state for women in 2021

Posted at 11:05 PM, Mar 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-03 02:09:33-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — March is Women’s History Month and with women experiencing 55% of the net job losses since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2021’s Best & Worst States for Women.

To identify the most women-friendly states, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 26 key metrics.

The data set ranges from median earnings for female workers to women’s preventive health care to the female homicide rate.

According to WalletHub, Nevada ranks last when it came to high school graduation rates for women.

Overall Nevada came in as the 8th worst state for women.

Below is the breakdown of some of the metrics used to determine the overall ranking.

Woman-Friendliness of Nevada (1=Best, 25=Avg.):

  • 33rd – Median Earnings for Female Workers (Adjusted for Cost of Living)
  • 51st – Unemployment Rate for Women
  • 27th – Share of Women in Poverty
  • 24th – Share of Women-Owned Businesses
  • 51st – High School Graduation Rate for Women
  • 37th – Share of Women Who Voted in 2016 Presidential Election
  • 44th – Female Uninsured Rate
  • 31st – Women’s Life Expectancy at Birth
  • 48th – Quality of Women’s Hospitals
  • 41st – Women’s Preventive Health Care

For the full report, visit wallethub.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

