WalletHub: Nevada 8th worst state for women in 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — March is Women’s History Month and with women experiencing 55% of the net job losses since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2021’s Best & Worst States for Women.

To identify the most women-friendly states, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 26 key metrics.

The data set ranges from median earnings for female workers to women’s preventive health care to the female homicide rate.

According to WalletHub, Nevada ranks last when it came to high school graduation rates for women.

Overall Nevada came in as the 8th worst state for women.

Below is the breakdown of some of the metrics used to determine the overall ranking.

Woman-Friendliness of Nevada (1=Best, 25=Avg.):



33 rd – Median Earnings for Female Workers (Adjusted for Cost of Living)

– Median Earnings for Female Workers (Adjusted for Cost of Living) 51 st – Unemployment Rate for Women

– Unemployment Rate for Women 27 th – Share of Women in Poverty

– Share of Women in Poverty 24 th – Share of Women-Owned Businesses

– Share of Women-Owned Businesses 51 st – High School Graduation Rate for Women

– High School Graduation Rate for Women 37 th – Share of Women Who Voted in 2016 Presidential Election

– Share of Women Who Voted in 2016 Presidential Election 44 th – Female Uninsured Rate

– Female Uninsured Rate 31 st – Women’s Life Expectancy at Birth

– Women’s Life Expectancy at Birth 48 th – Quality of Women’s Hospitals

– Quality of Women’s Hospitals 41st – Women’s Preventive Health Care

For the full report, visit wallethub.com.