A woman's racist rant in North Carolina has gone viral.

The white woman can be seen on video threatening to call police on two black women standing outside of their own apartment complex.

The women say they were waiting for AAA to come jump their car when the woman approached them.

The two women, who are sisters, are now planning to take legal action against the woman.

The woman, identified as Susan Westwood, was fired after he boss saw the video.