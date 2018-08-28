VIDEO: Texas man stops elderly woman driving wrong way

A Texas man recently save a 94-year-old woman who was driving the wrong way on a highway near Lubbock. He's being called a hero.

Thomas Prado initially yelled at the driver as he saw the car coming towards them.

He then cut across the grass to get in front of the car. Luckily, the woman stopped.

Prado says it was obvious that the woman was confused. He posted about the incident on Facebook and it went viral.

