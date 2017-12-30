Turkey bacon gets no love on National Bacon Day

Bacon lovers around the world are celebrating National Bacon Day today, Dec. 30, but a very specific form of bacon is causing a bit of a stir.

According to Nationaltoday.com, 16% of Americans say they can't live without bacon and another 21% say that they'd eat bacon every day for the rest of their life if possible. Better yet, only 4% of Americans don't like bacon at all.

Unfortunately, turkey bacon isn't feeling the same love as traditional pork bacon.

Only 20% of the people polled felt that it qualified as real bacon and 21% of people refuse to eat it entirely.

National Bacon Day 2017 has to be a time for change — all bacon must be treated equally. There should even be a seat at the table for the oft-bland soy bacon products. It is time to celebrate all that is great about bacon!

Are you with us?