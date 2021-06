LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Today is National Hydration Day.

It always falls on the first week of summer and is a reminder that drinking lots of fluids is one of the best things you can do for your summer health.

RELATED: What you should drink when it's really hot outside

Since our bodies are 60% water, it's important to regularly drink about 8 glasses a day.

If you don't really enjoy the taste of water, you can always infuse it with cucumber, mint, dill, or lemon to make it more refreshing.