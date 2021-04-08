Titanic crewmember postcard to be auctioned off

A rare postcard written by a Titanic crewmember is hitting the auction block next week.

The ship's radio operator, Jack Phillips, wrote this card to his sister just weeks before the Titanic's fatal journey.

An auction house says Phillips is a forgotten hero of the Titanic because he kept sending SOS messages to other ships while the titanic was sinking.

Phillips managed to get into a lifeboat but he still died from exposure to the cold.

The auction house says his postcard is expected to fetch about $15,000.