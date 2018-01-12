One cold-blooded Arizona couple must've decided that their 2018 was missing something – a few slithery reptilian friends.

That's right, a man and a woman wanted snakes so much that they decided to steal from a pet store. A surveillance camera shows the two stuffing the snakes into their clothes. The man even attempts to stuff the snake in his pants at one point.

As you'd expect, their plot was foiled by an employee and local officers. The snakes were returned to the store and the couple will have a hard time slithering their way out of this one.

Thieves caught on camera stealing snakes from pet store