We've all heard of therapy dogs, but patients at Tampa General Hospital got a visit from a different kind of therapy animal.

The so-called ThunderBolt Therapy Pigs brought joy recently to some patients staying in the TGH pediatric unit.

Thunder and Bolt underwent about nine months of training to become certified therapy animals. Their trainer, Claire Barrow, is only 10-years-old, but she's already doing a lot of good for a lot of people.

Since becoming certified therapy pigs, Thunder, Bolt, and Claire have visited hospitals and nursing homes.

Claire's mom runs High-Risk Hope - an organization dedicated to helping mom with premature babies.

And with her pigs, Claire is becoming the next generation to bring hope to those who need it.