Taco Bell testing plant-based protein taco

Taco Bell is jumping on the plant-based meat bandwagon.The chain is testing a new meat-alternative taco ahead of an expected launch of new offerings featuring beyond meat.
Posted at 12:36 PM, Apr 22, 2021
The fast food giant is calling its creation the "cravetarian" taco.

Cravetarian instead of vegetarian.

The main ingredient is seasoned, plant-based protein made from peas and chickpeas.

For the time being most customers won't be able to try it.

That's because it's only being sold at one Taco Bell location in Orange Vounty, Valifornia and only until April 29.

