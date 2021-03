A Taco Bell fan-favorite is making a comeback. After five years the Quesalupa is returning.

It's like a quesadilla with an added crispy chalupa shell that creates a double layer of beef, lettuce, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, and sour cream.

Taco Bell says this version has 50% more cheese.

The item costs about $3.

It will be available tomorrow for a limited time but users of the Taco Bell app can start ordering the Quesalupa.