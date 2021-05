It's one thing to be caught sleeping on the job, but how about sleeping as your job?

Sleep company eachnight wants to hire a team of nap reviewers and will pay $1,500 for a month of work.

The work includes taking a nap each day for thirty days to test theories on napping.

Some of the theories they plan to test are best nap duration for feeling refreshed and the effects of napping on overall levels of fatigue.