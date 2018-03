A shoemaker is giving a whole new meaning to "America runs on Dunkin'" with a new collaboration.

Dunkin' Donuts and Saucony have teamed up to make a new shoe.

We donut think you're ready for this jelly. Meet the Saucony x Dunkin' Kinvara 9 🍩



Check out our stories for a closer look at the sweetest kicks you never knew you needed. Preorder today at https://t.co/abknGvnezd.#WelcomeToBoston #RunYourWorld @DunkinBoston pic.twitter.com/HDSYgxdzYo — Saucony (@saucony) March 27, 2018

The sneakers feature donut chain's signature white, magenta, and orange colors. There are also sprinkles and donuts on the shoes, and the boxes for the shoes are similar to the boxes used at Dunkin' Donuts.

READ MORE.