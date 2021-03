If your favorite part of the day is a glass of wine after work, what if having a glass was your work?

A winery in Sonoma, California, is offering a really "goode" job to someone with a passion for wine.

The Murphy Goode winery is offering free rent and $10,000 a month for the one-year position.

If you don't know wine-making it comes with on-the-job training and even 30 cases of wine.