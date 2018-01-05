Rifle umbrella found at Las Vegas airport among TSA's 2017 unusual finds

Katherine Jarvis
4:53 PM, Jan 4, 2018
TSA/Instagram
TSA/Instagram
A few questionable items made their way through McCarran International Airport in 2017 before TSA caught on.

TSA released its list of the top 10 most unusual finds for 2017 this week and two items from Las Vegas made the top 10, including a replica rifle umbrella at No. 2. 

 

Our officers often discover unusual items in carry-on and checked bags. We’d like to share just a few of the more offbeat items with you in our #TopTen Most Unusual Finds of 2017! … 10) Face Tenderizer (Carry-on Bag) - Buffalo Niagara International Airport (BUF) … 9) Aggressive Odor Eater (Checked Bag) – Milwaukee General Mitchell International Airport (MKE) … 8) Pointy Fidget Spinner (Carry-on Bag) - Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport (SAV) … 7) Grenade Art Thing #1 (Checked Bag) - Milwaukee General Mitchell International Airport (MKE) … 6) Lonely Throwing Star (Carry-on Bag) – Las Vegas McCarran International Airport (LAS) … 5) Scythe (Carry-on Bag) - John Wayne Airport Orange County (SNA) … 4) Satan’s Pizza Cutter (Carry-on Bag) - Honolulu International Airport (HNL) … 3) Bone Knife (Carry-on Bag) - Baltimore–Washington International Airport (BWI) … 2) Replica Rifle Umbrella (Carry-on Item) - Las Vegas McCarran International Airport (LAS) … 1) Festively Wrapped Narcotics (Checked Bag) - Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) … ***BONUS*** Click on the link in our profile to watch an extra 30-seconds along with a bonus item! — #TSA2017Top10

A post shared by TSA (@tsa) on

Others on the list: 

10) Face Tenderizer (Carry-on Bag) - Buffalo Niagara International Airport 

9) Aggressive Odor Eater (Checked Bag) – Milwaukee General Mitchell International Airport

8) Pointy Fidget Spinner (Carry-on Bag) - Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport 

7) Grenade Art Thing #1 (Checked Bag) - Milwaukee General Mitchell International Airport

6) Lonely Throwing Star (Carry-on Bag) – Las Vegas McCarran International Airport (LAS)

5) Scythe (Carry-on Bag) - John Wayne Airport Orange County 

4) Satan’s Pizza Cutter (Carry-on Bag) - Honolulu International Airport 

3) Bone Knife (Carry-on Bag) - Baltimore–Washington International Airport 

2) Replica Rifle Umbrella (Carry-on Item) - Las Vegas McCarran International Airport 

1) Festively Wrapped Narcotics (Checked Bag) - Los Angeles International Airport

As a bonus, TSA included Grenade Art Thing #2 (Carry-on) at Albuquerque International Sunport. 

