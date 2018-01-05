Rifle umbrella found at Las Vegas airport among TSA's 2017 unusual finds

Current
A few questionable items made their way through McCarran International Airport in 2017 before TSA caught on.
TSA released its list of the top 10 most unusual finds for 2017 this week and two items from Las Vegas made the top 10, including a replica rifle umbrella at No. 2.
Others on the list:
10) Face Tenderizer (Carry-on Bag) - Buffalo Niagara International Airport
9) Aggressive Odor Eater (Checked Bag) – Milwaukee General Mitchell International Airport
8) Pointy Fidget Spinner (Carry-on Bag) - Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport
7) Grenade Art Thing #1 (Checked Bag) - Milwaukee General Mitchell International Airport
6) Lonely Throwing Star (Carry-on Bag) – Las Vegas McCarran International Airport (LAS)
5) Scythe (Carry-on Bag) - John Wayne Airport Orange County
4) Satan’s Pizza Cutter (Carry-on Bag) - Honolulu International Airport
3) Bone Knife (Carry-on Bag) - Baltimore–Washington International Airport
2) Replica Rifle Umbrella (Carry-on Item) - Las Vegas McCarran International Airport
1) Festively Wrapped Narcotics (Checked Bag) - Los Angeles International Airport
As a bonus, TSA included Grenade Art Thing #2 (Carry-on) at Albuquerque International Sunport.
