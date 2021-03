Rapper Lil Nas X teamed up with New York Art Collective MSCHF to modify existing Nike shoes.

They put a pentagram on the shoes, an upside-down cross then injected red ink and a drop of human blood into the shoe's air bubble sole.

The shoes cost just over $1,000 and sold out in less than a minute on Monday. But now Nike says it is suing.

In a lawsuit filed Monday, Nike is accusing MSCHF of trademark infringement.

Nike also says the modified shoes are hurting its reputation.