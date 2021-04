Peep this sweet exhibit at the Racine Art Museum in Wisconsin!

People from around the country submitted nearly 150 pieces of art made out of or inspired by Peeps candy!

The creations include everything from dioramas and sculptures to paintings.

It's the 12th year of the seasonal contest.

The museum's executive director says the very first Peeps piece is getting a permanent home at the museum.

The Peeps exhibit at Racine Art Museum ends April 10.