Pickle juice slushes coming to Sonic

Has the pickle thing gone too far? The latest rumor is that Sonic Drive-In is adding bright-green pickle juice slush to their menus in June.
It's part of their summer lineup, which will also include a slush that tastes like tiger blood, the Blue Hawaiian and Bahama Mama.
According to Foodbeast, the pickle juice slush is made with a unique syrup that provides a punch of briny acidity, but has enough sweetness to take the sharpness out of the flavor.
OOOOOO LOOK AT THAT RADIOACTIVE SLUSH (19 Mich. Sonic locations): Sonic to release new pickle juice flavored slush across US this summer https://t.co/fpPYIX6J5G— Benjamin Raven (@BenjaminSRaven) March 16, 2018
The syrup will also be available to add to any Sonic menu item.
Other unique pickle products currently being offered include pickle-flavored ice pops at Walmart, pickle juice sports drinks and shots, pickle juice chasers, and pickle juice soda.
Pickle juice has also become a popular ingredient when baking or cooking. OTHER RECIPES
Pickle cheesecake Dill pickle butter Dill pickle bread Pickle guacamole
