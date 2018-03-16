Pickle juice slushes coming to Sonic

Has the pickle thing gone too far? The latest rumor is that Sonic Drive-In is adding bright-green pickle juice slush to their menus in June.

It's part of their summer lineup, which will also include a slush that tastes like tiger blood, the Blue Hawaiian and Bahama Mama.

According to Foodbeast, the pickle juice slush is made with a unique syrup that provides a punch of briny acidity, but has enough sweetness to take the sharpness out of the flavor.

The syrup will also be available to add to any Sonic menu item.

Other unique pickle products currently being offered include pickle-flavored ice pops at Walmart, pickle juice sports drinks and shots, pickle juice chasers, and pickle juice soda.

Pickle juice has also become a popular ingredient when baking or cooking.







