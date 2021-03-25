Pepsi adding Peeps to drink in Easter contest celebration

Easter is almost here and that means it's Peeps season.

Not only can you eat Peeps but you can drink them too!

Pepsi and Peeps are teaming up for a new cola that combines the two sweet flavors.

But you can't buy it.

Pepsi is giving away 3,000 packages through a contest.

All you have to do is post your favorite springtime activities on Instagram and Twitter with #HangingWithMyPeeps and tag Pepsi.

Winners will receive a three pack of the mini cans.

Pepsi says the new flavor could eventually be sold publicly if there's demand for it.