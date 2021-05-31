North Carolina woman wins $2M lottery by mistake

A North Carolina woman won $2M after buying a lottery ticket for a drawing she was not even trying to enter.

Elizabeth Johnson rushed to get her numbers into a Powerball drawing last week but missed the cutoff by a minute.

However Johnson's quick pick ticket was good for the drawing three days later which earned her the jackpot!

She says she was surprised when she found out she won because she thought she didn't play that particular night.

Johnson plans to buy a house and take her kids to Disneyland.