National Star Wars Day is May 4

Break out the lightsabers: May the fourth be with you! It's National Star Wars Day.

It originated in Toronto in 2011 with a trivia game and costume contest.

And currently, it's a day for Star Wars fans to celebrate all things pertaining to a galaxy far, far away.

Tuesday, Star Wars Charity will visit children in Las Vegas hospitals dressed as Star Wars characters to give them toys.

They will be doing a mix of in-person and virtual visits.

The group has been visiting children in hospitals for the past five years.