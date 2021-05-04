Watch
Now Trending

Actions

National Star Wars Day is May 4

items.[0].videoTitle
Break out the lightsabers: May the fourth be with you! It's National Stars Wars Day.
Posted at 7:19 AM, May 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-04 10:29:27-04

Break out the lightsabers: May the fourth be with you! It's National Star Wars Day.

It originated in Toronto in 2011 with a trivia game and costume contest.

And currently, it's a day for Star Wars fans to celebrate all things pertaining to a galaxy far, far away.

Tuesday, Star Wars Charity will visit children in Las Vegas hospitals dressed as Star Wars characters to give them toys.

They will be doing a mix of in-person and virtual visits.

The group has been visiting children in hospitals for the past five years.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH