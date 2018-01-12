Michigan restaurant selling tacos for $60 each

Joyce Lupiani
8:43 AM, Jan 12, 2018

A restaurant in Michigan is offering a taco that costs $60. The taco is made with Wagyu beef, foie gras, caviar, black truffles and is topped with roasted grasshoppers.

Not only is the taco $60, the restaurant also requires customers to order 3 at a time.

