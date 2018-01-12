Michigan restaurant selling tacos for $60 each

Fair
HI: 62°
LO: 46°
A restaurant in Michigan is offering a taco that costs $60. The taco is made with Wagyu beef, foie gras, caviar, black truffles and is topped with roasted grasshoppers.
Not only is the taco $60, the restaurant also requires customers to order 3 at a time.
The Nevada Tax Commission will consider approving a nearly $27 million tax refund for AT&T after officials say the company paid sales and…
Doctors and parents are concerned that a social media joke about eating Tide Pods has become reality.