McDonald's to offer new chicken McNugget meal

McDonald's is partnering with a popular Korean pop band for its next celebrity meal.

The "BTS meal" goes on sale next month.

The meal features 10 piece chicken McNuggets, medium fries and coke.

The fast food chain will also debut 2 new dipping sauces in the U.S. with this meal: sweet chili and cajun flavors.

According to McDonalds the flavors were inspired by South Korean recipes the band's home country.

Unlike other celebrity meals from McDonalds this BTS meal will be global.

It is expected to hit nearly 50 countries in six continents.

The first meal goes on sale on May 26 in the U.S., Canada and Brazil with other countries to follow.