Little girl heartbroken when favorite Cincinnati Reds player leaves game early

A little girl was excited to see her favorite baseball player recently but she was left heartbroken.

Her mother tweeted a picture of her daughter Abigail tearing up at Petco Park in San Diego. The tweet went viral.

The 6-year-old was upset that Cincinnati Reds player Joey Votto was tossed from Saturday's game.

Not long after the picture was posted, the Reds responded by giving Abigail an autographed Votto baseball.

Then the team asked if they'd like to come back Sunday, leaving some special tickets at will call.

In addition to the signed ball, Abigail also got a bat and player towel.

Abigail and her mother also received a gift card to buy more Reds gear.