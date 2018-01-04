List of best diets for 2018 released

Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 43°
U.S. News and World Reports has released a ranking of the top 40 diet plans. The best diet to lose weight is Weight Watchers. The easiest diet to follow is the Mediterranean Diet. The diets were ranked on different categories. The best overall diet is the Dash Diet.
U.S. News and World Reports has released a ranking of the top 40 diet plans. The best diet to lose weight is Weight Watchers. It assigns points to foods and beverages.
The easiest diet to follow is the Mediterranean Diet, which is rich in veggies, nuts, whole grains, fish, olive oil, chicken, eggs, cheese and yogurt. The diets were ranked on different categories.
The Mediterranean Diet tied with the Dash Diet for Best Diet Overall, which is aimed at preventing and lowering high blood pressure.
READ MORE
U.S. News and World Reports has released a ranking of the top 40 diet plans.
In-N-Out has reportedly added its first menu item move than a decade and it is not a burger or fries.
A 55-year-old northwestern Arizona woman has been sentenced to prison for 8½ years on convictions stemming from a baseball bat attack…