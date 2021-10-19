Las Vegas pop culture blogger talks about Britney Spears conservatorship

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Sept. 29 was a huge day for Britney Spears and her millions of fans as her father was suspended from the conservatorship.

Jordan Miller from Las Vegas traveled to Los Angeles to witness the major victory in court.

"It's really exciting to be there in person, the energy was electric. And it was just a really momentous day. And I was happy," said Miller.

He runs a pop culture website Breathe Heavy, which he originally started as a site for all things Britney Spears.

Over the years Miller spoke up about the conservatorship the former strip headliner was under, even appearing in the Netflix documentary Britney Versus Spears.

"It was an incredible opportunity obviously, because of Netflix's reach. And it was important, it's always been important for me to kind of shine a light on this injustice that's been happening to Britney," Jordan commented.

