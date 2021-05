Tomorrow is a day for graduates!

Krispy Kreme is bringing back its Graduate Dozen for graduating high school and college seniors.

They just have to show up at a participating Krispy Kreme with "class of 2021" graduate swag, like a t-shirt.

The box has a mixture of donuts and the middle row has 2021 written in icing.

The graduate dozen was introduced last year as a consolation because students couldn't have their traditional ceremonies during the pandemic.