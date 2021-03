Krispy Kreme is going green for St. Patrick's Day.

It's offering these holiday doughnuts: The Lucky Unicorn, Leprechaun, Gold Coins and Sprinkles.

Most are original glazed doughnuts dipped in white frosting and then decorated, but the Lucky Leprechaun is filled with cookies and cream.

Tomorrow and Wednesday participating locations will offer a free doughnut to people who come in wearing green.