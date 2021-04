Kanye West's Nike Air Yeezy samples have sold for $1.8 million in a private sale.

The shoes were sold by Sotheby's Auction House and they are currently the most expensive sneakers in the world.

The rapper first wore the Nike Air Yeezy prototypes at the 2008 Grammy Awards.

They were sold to rares an investing platform that allows users to buy and trade shares in limited edition and highly sought-after sneakers.

The company's CEO says buying the Yeezys is like buying "a piece of history."