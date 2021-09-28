HIV positive man shares his story in hopes to end stigmas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Sept. 27 is National Gay Men's HIV/AIDS Awareness Day, a time to talk about a virus and topic that many find difficult to discuss.

Many people still have outdated ways of thinking about the virus and people who are HIV positive can now live long, healthy lives with medicine and regular doctors visits.

One man is sharing his diagnosis and his story has now reached many around the world.

"It took me a long time to get here, it took me a long time to learn that my story was my superpower."

It's not been an easy journey for Tony Morrison, a producer for Good Morning America, who decided to share his story in August when he wrote an essay about living with HIV in secret for 8 years.

"I realized that, in tucking away that shame and trauma, I was also tucking away my true version of myself," Morrison said.

His essay immediately started trending online once it was published.

In his essay, Morrison shares his story and what gave him the courage to open up about his diagnosis.

Read Tony's full essay here.

HIV/AIDS resources in Las Vegas:

