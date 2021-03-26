Menu

Heartwarming Tennessee police encounter goes viral

A police encounter in Clarksville is going viral for all the right reasons. Elijah Darling and his friend Jalen Lewis were taking high school senior pictures out at the park.
Posted at 7:09 AM, Mar 26, 2021
A police encounter in Clarksville, Tennessee, is going viral for all the right reasons.

Elijah Darling and his friend Jalen Lewis were taking high school senior pictures at a local park.

But when it came time for a change of clothes they hit a block.

They couldn't figure out how to tie a tie.

A simple request of police officer Adam Price turned into a meaningful encounter.

Because at the same time these knots were tied into place any preconceived notions were unraveling.

These three now have ties that bind, in ways they never could have expected.

