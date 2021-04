Are you the next "Magic Mike?" HBO is looking for the real deal.

A new competition series called "The Real Magic Mike" will take a group of 10 men who have lost their magic and transform them into real-life 'Magic Mikes!'

Channing Tatum will serve as executive producer for the show and a nationwide casting search is already underway.

The winner will get cash and will perform on "The Magic Mike Live Stage" in Las Vegas.