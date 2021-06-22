Utah taking hard look at hard seltzers as popularity increases

Hard seltzers are becoming big sellers.

They're starting to outshine regular beers on store shelves.

But they're coming under legal scrutiny in our neighboring state of Utah.

Utah has clear legal definitions for beer, wine, and spirits.

But seltzers are a new thing.

And they may or may not meet the legal definition of beer there.

Now Utah lawmakers are getting involved.

It all comes down to how they're brewed and what's used to flavor them.

Every year lawmakers make changes to Utah liquor laws in a big omnibus bill.

It's possible the definition of beer winds up in that when they meet in January.

So for now seltzers stay right where they are.