Gambling site looking to hire MLB food taster

An online gambling site is looking to hire a baseball fan who really likes hot dogs.

The casino review site Bonusfinder says it needs someone to be its "MLB professional food tester."

The chosen individual will get paid $500 to eat hot dogs and watch baseball games at major league stadiums.

You have to live in North America and be at least 21-years-old for the position.

You also have to love the baseball stadium atmosphere, enjoy games and be able to critique the quality and complexity of a hot dog.

If you think you can handle that you can apply for the job on Bonusfinder's website.

Applications will be accepted through May 2 and the site says a winner will be selected on May 5.