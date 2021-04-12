Gambling site looking to hire MLB food taster

An online gambling site is looking to hire a baseball fan who really likes hot dogs.
The casino review site Bonusfinder says it needs someone to be its "MLB professional food tester."
The chosen individual will get paid $500 to eat hot dogs and watch baseball games at major league stadiums.
You have to live in North America and be at least 21-years-old for the position.
You also have to love the baseball stadium atmosphere, enjoy games and be able to critique the quality and complexity of a hot dog.
If you think you can handle that you can apply for the job on Bonusfinder's website.
Applications will be accepted through May 2 and the site says a winner will be selected on May 5.