Las Vegas is one of the most affordable cities in the U.S., according to Forbes.

The article highlighted 13 cities in the U.S. in which you could live comfortably on less than $60,000 per year.Factors such as the cost of necessities and median income were also used to determine which city was the best.

Las Vegas came in sixth place with the cost of necessities listed at $28,304 per year and median income at $50,822. The salary needed to live comfortably is $56,609.

El Paso, Texas took the top spot on the list with the cost of necessities at $25,075 and median income listed at $43,322. If you want to live comfortably there, you'd need to make $50,150.