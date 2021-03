An angry boss is taking his pettiness to a whole new level by paying an ex-employee in Georgia in pennies.

But it's not just a few pennies. It's 500 pounds of pennies.

The boss gave it to Andreas Flaten after he quit his job due to an argument with management.

He didn't get a check but found the pennies in his driveway.

Since he was owed $915 he figures there are 91,500 or so greasy pennies.

The Department of Labor says there's nothing technically wrong with paying in pennies.