The founder of Tesla has created a new title for himself.

Elon Musk informed the Securities and Exchange Commission Monday that he is now the "Techno-King of Tesla."

Musk disclosed the title in a regulatory filing and also informed the SEC that Tesla's CEO will be called the "Master of Coin."

The company didn't explain the meaning of the titles.

The SEC says that both parties will maintain their respective positions as CEO and finance chief of the company.