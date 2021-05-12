Watch
Dust devil makes for awesome sight near Interstate 15 in Las Vegas

Courtney Ortega
Posted at 10:22 PM, May 11, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Video from Monday afternoon shows a dust devil moving along Interstate 15 near Palace Station.

Contrary to popular belief, it's not necessarily a windy day that leads to the formation of dust devils, rather calm, clear, and warm conditions.

Meteorologist Dani Beckstrom says they develop when a warm pocket of air rises quickly from the surface into colder air aloft, causing an updraft and initiating the circular motion.

They typically dissipate quickly as colder air gets sucked in, making it extra cool to see one on video this well-developed.

