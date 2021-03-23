Dunkin' launching Girl Scout cookie-inspired coffee drinks

Dunkin' is launching ready-to-drink bottled iced coffee in Girl Scout cookie-inspired flavors.

Through a collaboration with the Coca-Cola Company, Dunkin' says fans will stay refreshed and running with their favorite cookie flavors.

Representatives say this will be the first time such flavors as Thin Mints, Coconut Caramel and S'mores will be available in bottles of iced coffee.

The new Dunkin’ iced coffee Girl Scout cookie-inspired flavors are available at retailers nationwide.

The drinks will be produced and distributed by Coca-Cola.

“We’re thrilled The Coca-Cola Company is teaming up with Girl Scouts of the USA to offer three new ways to enjoy Dunkin’ iced coffee on-the-go, while also surprising brand fans with crave-worthy, exclusive merchandise,” said Brian Gilbert, vice president of Dunkin’ Retail Business Development.

More information on these new iced coffee drinks is available here.