LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you didn't know, Wednesday is National Ex-Spouse Day.

And if you're looking to celebrate, Dueling Axes invites you to bring a photo of your ex to use as a target.

People who bring photos will receive a complimentary draft beer and koozie. Other drink specials will also be offered.

The special lasts from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Dueling Axes is located inside AREA15. Reservations are required.