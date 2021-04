Working 9 to 5 to meet the demand for ice cream!

'Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams' says their new Dolly Parton flavor crashed its website when it was released last week.

Some customers who reportedly got their hands on the treat tried to sell it on eBay for $1,000 per pint!

Sales of the 'Strawberry Pretzel Pie' ice cream benefit Dolly Parton's Imagination Library.