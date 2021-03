Disney is testing out new facial recognition technology.

Disney says it's looking for ways to focus on more touchless experiences in the parks.

The technology converts a guest's face and gives a unique number ID, tying it to the admission ticket.

The test is optional and will be in place for at least 30 days.

Disney says it will make every effort to secure the confidentiality of guest's information.