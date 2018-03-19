Fair
A recent study from the National Coffee Association finds that the demand for the beverage is at a 6-year high.
Americans need their caffeine - demand for coffee is at a six-year high.
That's according to a study from the National Coffee Association, which found that 64 percent of Americans over 18 years old drink at least one cup per day.
The majority make their cup at home, while millennials opt for more gourmet drinks.
