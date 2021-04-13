Watch
Now Trending

Actions

Colorado to auction off cannabis-themed license plates

items.[0].image.alt
Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
FILE - This photo from Tuesday Jan. 14, 2020, shows cannabis growing at Revolution Global's cannabis cultivation center in Delavan, Ill. New York has failed in recent years to pass marijuana legalization, but a state senator said lawmakers have reached an agreement to legalize marijuana sales to adults over the age of 21. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
Marijuana Legalization
Posted at 4:01 PM, Apr 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-13 19:01:13-04

DENVER (AP) — Cannabis-themed license plates in Colorado are being auctioned off to the highest bidder in a fundraiser for the Colorado Disability Funding Committee.

KUSA-TV reported the state is selling the rights to 14 plates with cannabis-themed phrases.

A license plate with "ISIT420" has so far garnered bids of more than $6,500, making it the highest in demand.

Bids are being collected until 4:20 p.m. on April 20.

Democratic Gov. Jared Polis applauded the state's creativity.

Winning bidders must pay registration fees, personalized plate protection fees and the costs for potential designer backgrounds.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH