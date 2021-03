LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Tacos and makeup is an unlikely combo!

But it's happening and it's all thanks to Chipotle and ELF Cosmetics.

The products are vegan and cruelty-free and inspired by Chipotle ingredients like rice and guacamole.

The eye shadow palette also includes a coupon for free chips and salsa from Chipotle.

With the makeup line comes a new limited menu item at the Mexican chain restaurant.

The vegan Eyes Chips Face Bowl will be available starting March 10.