Chick-fil-A is deciding to make the popular Arnold Palmer drink its own.

Arnold Palmer is the name many people use for a beverage that combines lemonade and iced tea due to the late professional golfer's penchant for it.

Chick-fil-A is calling its drink a sunjoy -- a combination of the words sunshine and enjoy.

It's something workers say they would always make for customers upon request but now it's an official menu item.