Today is April first so you know that means it's April Fool's Day.

But 54% think it should be cancelled this year.

That's according to Affirm.com.

For the second year in a row Google is canceling April Fools.

Google says in 2020 it made the decision to pause its longstanding tradition of celebrating April Fool's Day for all those fighting COVID-19.

And this year they're doing the same.