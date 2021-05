New York to London in just over three hours?

Supersonic jets are trying to make a come back.

The start-up Boom Supersonic released a demonstrator aircraft called the XB1.

It's a model for their future commercial airliner that Boom hopes will take you anywhere in the world in four hours.

The 'Overture' aircraft wants to be 100%carbon-neutral and accessible.

The company is hoping to eventually charge just $100 per trip.

Boom plans to start flying in 2026.