Bidder pays $28M for ticket to space with Jeff Bezos

Someone is paying $28 million for the opportunity to go to space with Jeff Bezos and his brother mark.

Blue Origin auctioned off the seat to the highest bidder with the proceeds going to a science and technology charity to educate children.

PREVIOUS: Jeff Bezos' new aerospace program breaks new ground

The name of the winning bidder was not revealed, but that person will join the Bezos brothers in the first manned space flight for Blue Origin.

The Blue Origin new Shepard rockets are set to blast off on July 20.