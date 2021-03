Happy birthday, Barbie!

The iconic doll turns 62 today.

And, it's also National Barbie Day!

The Barbie doll debuted at the American International Toy Fair in New York on March 9, 1959.

Two years later she got a boyfriend: Ken.

Barbie has enjoyed more than 150 careers in her lifetime, everything from astronaut to presidential candidate.

The beloved doll was inducted into the Toy Hall of Fame in 1998.