84-year-old woman in Maryland has no plans to retire

An 84-year-old woman in Maryland loves her job so much she has no plans to retire.

Sue Hall has worked in the Prince Georges County Department of Permits and Inspections for nearly 45 years.

As Sue approaches her 85th birthday, her boss and coworkers hoped to throw a celebration.

But because of the pandemic they can't so they called their local news station to share her story.

Sue says she is a productive as ever.

Doing the work of 10 people she handles permits, refunds and sometimes angry customers.